JOHANNESBURG South Africa and the United States are close to concluding discussions to settle a dispute over U.S. poultry and meat exports which threatens to dent trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries, Pretoria said on Thursday.

U.S. President Barack Obama said last week that unless South Africa lifted a ban on U.S. poultry imports he planned to revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days.

South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement that he had a "warm" telephone conversation with Obama to discuss a number of issues, including the meat import dispute.

