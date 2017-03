Shoppers walk into a Woolworths store at a shopping center in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN Shareholders of Woolworths (WHLJ.J) on Tuesday approved the South African retailer's $2 billion acquisition of Australia's David Jones DJS.AX.

Shareholders also backed the company's plan to issue up to 30 percent its stock for a rights offer to partly fund the deal.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)