JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he only ever acted in good faith in his handling of a 2014 watchdog report into $16 million of state-funded improvements to his private home and would pay back a portion of the money.

In an address to the nation the day after a scathing constitutional court ruling, Zuma apologized for the "frustration and confusion" created by the scandal over his Nkandla residence.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)