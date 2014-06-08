President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening after being admitted the previous day for a routine health check, the President's office said in a statement.

"The president will continue to rest for a few days and will work mainly from home during the rest period," Jeff Radebe, a minister in the president's office, said in the statement.

Zuma's office said his doctors had felt he needed to be hospitalized for a thorough check-up after a grueling election campaign, which saw him elected to a second term in May.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Eric Walsh)