Jennifer Lawrence hugs co-star Bradley Cooper as she wins the award for outstanding female actor in a leading role for 'Silver Linings Playbook' at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Jennifer Lawrence won the award for best actress from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

Lawrence won for her role as a young widow in the film "Silver Linings Playbook."

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of some 100,000 actors working in the United States, handed out trophies for the best performances on film and television at a dinner in Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Stacey Joyce)