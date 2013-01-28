LOS ANGELES "Argo" won the Screen Actors Guild award for best cast ensemble on Sunday, the top prize at the annual Hollywood ceremony.

The film about the Iran hostage crisis starred Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin and Bryan Cranston.

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of about 100,000 actors working in the United States, handed out trophies for the best performances on film and television at a dinner in Los Angeles.

