The Screen Actors Guild on Saturday announced winners of its annual awards for best performances in film and television in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles. Puerto Rican singer-actress Rita Moreno was given a lifetime achievement honor.

Below is a full list of winners in both film and TV categories:

FILM:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

"American Hustle"

BEST ACTOR

Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lupita Nyong'o, "12 Years a Slave"

TELEVISION:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA

"Breaking Bad" (AMC)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY

"Modern Family" (ABC)

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

BEST ACTOR, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES

Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra"

BEST ACTRESS, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES

Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector"

