'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
The Screen Actors Guild on Saturday announced winners of its annual awards for best performances in film and television in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles. Puerto Rican singer-actress Rita Moreno was given a lifetime achievement honor.
Below is a full list of winners in both film and TV categories:
FILM:
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
"American Hustle"
BEST ACTOR
Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lupita Nyong'o, "12 Years a Slave"
TELEVISION:
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA
"Breaking Bad" (AMC)
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY
"Modern Family" (ABC)
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
BEST ACTOR, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES
Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra"
BEST ACTRESS, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES
Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector"
