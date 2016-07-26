U.S. boutique investment bank Peter J. Solomon Co has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.

Moses and Grambling previously worked at investment bank Sagent Advisors, where Moses led the food retail and restaurants practice and Grambling was a principal in the group. Moses will be a managing director at Peter J. Solomon and Grambling will be a director.

"Scott has built one of the leading food retail M&A advisory practices in the United States, particularly among family-owned grocery operators," Peter J. Solomon founder and chairman Peter J. Solomon and Chief Executive Marc Cooper said in a joint statement.

Moses and Grambling, who joined Sagent from J.P. Morgan, have advised on a string of supermarket deals as weak margins and increased competition have fueled consolidation among

regional grocers peppered throughout the country.

"The food retail sector is one of the largest and most fragmented in retail and is not nearly as consolidated as the U.K. or Canada," said Moses.

Last year, they advised Kroger Co (KR.N) on its acquisition of Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarket Inc, valued at roughly $800 million, including debt. They also advised Boulder, Colorado-based specialty grocer Lucky's Market in its equity stake sale to Kroger, as well as United Supermarkets on its sale to Albertson's Cos Inc (ABS.N)

French investment bank Natixis SA (CNAT.PA) bought a majority stake in Peter J. Solomon earlier this year.

"We expect the Natixis partnership to offer our clients an opportunity to gain further insight into the ongoing globalization trend" Moses said.

