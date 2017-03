ALGIERS Six foreign hostages and eight of their captors were killed by an Algerian military strike on a vehicle being used by the kidnappers at a remote gas plant, a source in the town where the incident was unfolding told Reuters.

The source said some hostages were still being held, and 180 Algerian citizens had escaped.

