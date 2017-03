OSLO Norway's Statoil is still missing five workers in Algeria, all Norwegian nationals, after one more employee was brought to safety, Chief Executive Helge Lund said on Saturday.

"We feel a deep and growing unease ... we fear that over the next few days we will receive bad news," Lund told a news conference. "People we have spoken to describe unbelievable, horrible experiences."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jason Webb)