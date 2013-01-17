South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
NOUAKCHOTT Seven foreign hostages are still alive after an Algerian military raid on a siege at a gas plant on Thursday, Mauritania's ANI news agency reported, citing one of the al Qaeda-linked kidnappers.
ANI said a spokesman for the kidnappers told the agency those hostages were three Belgians, two Americans, a Japanese and a Briton. No details were given for the Algerians who were also captured.
A number of hostages and kidnappers were reported killed in an air strike by the Algerian army on the facility. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and John Irish; Writing by David Lewis)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.