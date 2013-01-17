NOUAKCHOTT Seven foreign hostages are still alive after an Algerian military raid on a siege at a gas plant on Thursday, Mauritania's ANI news agency reported, citing one of the al Qaeda-linked kidnappers.

ANI said a spokesman for the kidnappers told the agency those hostages were three Belgians, two Americans, a Japanese and a Briton. No details were given for the Algerians who were also captured.

A number of hostages and kidnappers were reported killed in an air strike by the Algerian army on the facility. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and John Irish; Writing by David Lewis)