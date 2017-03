ALGIERS Thirty hostages, including at least seven foreigners, were killed on Thursday when Algerian forces stormed a desert gas plant seized by Islamist militants, an Algerian security source said.

He told Reuters that among the dead hostages were eight Algerians, two Japanese, two Britons and one French national. The nationalities of the other dead were not clear.

