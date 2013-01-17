South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The United States has agreed to a French request for airlift capacity to help France move its troops and equipment to Mali, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
The U.S. decision, while widely expected, comes after an Obama administration legal review to decide what assistance Washington could provide to France, which last week began a military operation against Islamist militants in Mali.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.