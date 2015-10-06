'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
PARIS - - Tiara-wearing models strutted down the catwalk in slip dresses and Wellington boots at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Monday.
Designer Hedi Slimane presented short dresses in shimmering gold and silver, worn under loose outerwear, as part of the maison's spring/summer 2016 collection.
The black Wellington boots, also worn with crop tops and shorts, were reminiscent of a style often seen on British model Kate Moss at a music festival.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.