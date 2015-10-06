PARIS - - Tiara-wearing models strutted down the catwalk in slip dresses and Wellington boots at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Monday.

Designer Hedi Slimane presented short dresses in shimmering gold and silver, worn under loose outerwear, as part of the maison's spring/summer 2016 collection.

The black Wellington boots, also worn with crop tops and shorts, were reminiscent of a style often seen on British model Kate Moss at a music festival.