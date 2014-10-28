MILAN Shares in Saipem (SPMI.MI) fell on Tuesday after the Italian oil industry services group reported a worse than expected fall in its third-quarter net profit and warned the full-year result would be at the low end of its previous range.

Saipem's chief executive, Umberto Vergine, said a worsening in market conditions had slowed efforts to phase out low-margin contracts and made the execution of new projects more challenging.

"There is a possibility that the more challenging market conditions that have arisen in Q3 will continue into 2015," he said in a results conference call.

A sharp drop in crude oil prices over the last month has triggered concerns that oil service companies could suffer further as producers cut back investments to protect cash flow and dividends, having already seen slimmer pickings in recent years due to delays and overspending at big projects such as the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan.

Trading in Saipem's shares was halted after the stock price dropped by nearly 9 percent after Tuesday's announcement. The shares eventually closed down 5.8 percent at 13.48 euros, a fall of nearly 18 percent in the past year and valuing the company at 5.95 billion euros($7.6 billion).

"A disaster ... For us it's another profit warning," a Milan trader said.

The company, which lost half its market value last year following two profit warnings, narrowed its full-year net profit forecast for this year to around 280 million euros, at the bottom of its previous 280-330 million-euro range given at half-year results in July.

It also said it expected net debt for the year to come in at around 4.7 billion euros compared with a previous target of 4.2-4.5 billion euros.

"The FY guidance revision is negative news for the stock," broker Banca Akros said in a research note.

Saipem's net profit fell 24.8 percent to 76 million euros in the third quarter, below the consensus estimate of 85 million euros given in a Thomson Reuters survey of four analysts.

CAPITAL QUESTIONS

Saipem's top shareholder, Italy's state-controlled oil company Eni(ENI.MI), has already said it is looking to sell down its 43 percent stake in the contractor and deconsolidate the company's debt from its own balance sheet.

Saipem's chief financial officer, Alberto Chiarini, told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday that a possible capital increase could not be ruled out as part of the process.

"Strengthening the balance sheet is linked to the Eni deconsolidation process," he said, adding other debt refinancing options including a convertible bond could be considered.

When asked how much new capital might be sought, Chiarini said the company was determined to get its net debt down to 2 billion euros by the end of 2017, something that would be "achieved in a ramp-up way".

Saipem, which currently taps bond markets using the single A credit rating of Eni, could get a rating of BB if it were to break free of Eni today, Chiarini said.

(Editing by Jane Baird and Greg Mahlich)