Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc forecast revenue for the current quarter and full year 2016 that fell short of market expectations, hurt by a strong dollar.

Shares of Salesforce, which gets about 30 percent of its revenue from outside Americas, were down 4.5 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

The world's biggest maker of online sales software said it expected revenue of $6.45 billion to $6.5 billion for the year ending January 2016, missing analysts' average estimate of $6.66 billion.

"Now keep in mind we are 15 months away from the end of fiscal 2016 and this is our initial guidance without knowing our Q4 results," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said on a post-earnings call.

The company forecast revenue of about $1.44 billion for the quarter ending Jan. 31, below the average analyst estimate of $1.45 billion.

Susquehanna analyst Derrick Wood said billing growth was better than expected, excluding the impact of a stronger dollar.

Revenue rose 28.6 percent to $1.38 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, above analysts' expectations, helped by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.

The company has been benefiting as businesses choose more cloud software services that cost less and are easier to manage.

Subscription and support revenue, which accounts for about 93 percent of total revenue, rose 28.3 percent, while professional services revenue rose 33 percent.

Net loss narrowed to $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $124.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 14 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

