Cloud computing giant Salesforce.com Inc said prominent computer hacking expert Trey Ford will join the company's Heroku unit as its head of trust, starting on Monday.

Ford, 36, told Reuters he will be responsible for cyber security and reliability of Heroku, a cloud-based platform for creating and deploying web software applications.

Ford previously served as general manager of the Black Hat hacking conference. He was also security response manager for Zynga Inc and held positions with cyber security firms including Rapid7 Inc, McAfee and WhiteHat Security.

