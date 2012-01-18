Sallie Mae (SLM.O), the largest U.S. student lender, posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher loan originations.

The company posted a fourth-quarter profit of $511 million, or 99 cents a share, compared with $447 million, or 84 cents per share, a year ago.

The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said core earnings for the quarter were $268 million, or 51 cents per share.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 49 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sallie Mae said loan originations in the consumer lending segment were $457 million in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $14.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

