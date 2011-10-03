WASHINGTON Kentucky's Thorntons Inc is recalling two types of packaged salads carried at its convenience stores because of the potential for salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Thorntons is recalling six-ounce Garden Salads and 5.6-ounce Chef Salads, according to a statement posted on the FDA website at the weekend.

The recalled salads were manufactured and distributed by Greencore U.S.A. to stores in Chicago; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Evansville, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee, it said.

The products carry expiration dates 9/30/2011, 10/2/2011, and 10/3/2011 on the front of the package. No illnesses have been reported.

The potential for contamination was noted when a lot of grape tomatoes revealed the presence of salmonella. Salads produced for Thorntons contain grapes from the same lot.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Thorntons operates gasoline and convenience chain retailers throughout the Midwest. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons operates 162 stores, car washes and travel plazas in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee.

