Talk about ringing in the holidays.

An anonymous donor dropped a diamond-and-sapphire ring worth $2,000 into a Salvation Army kettle in suburban Miami on Friday, the charity said on its Facebook page.

The ring, tucked inside a $50 bill, was wrapped inside a note that read: "They need more than I. Do good! A Friend."

It is not the first time this year that a generous donor has surreptitiously slipped jewelry into one of the charity's kettles.

Earlier this month, someone dropped a 3/4-carat diamond in a kettle outside a Walmart store in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. That ring also appraised for $2,000.

Over the years, other items besides cash and checks have appeared in Salvation Army kettles, including gold bars, gold coins and wads of cash, according to the charity.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher)