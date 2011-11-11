FRANKFURT Salzgitter (SZGG.DE), Germany's second biggest steelmaker, posted an almost fourfold rise in third-quarter profit and said demand for its steel products was holding up in the face of economic uncertainty.

"The order intake of the steel division in October was not as poor as the general sentiment would suggest," the company said, confirming upbeat comments made by its chief executive in an interview with Reuters last week.

"In the near future, commodity prices are unlikely to fall as swiftly as in recent weeks, which should have a calming effect on the market environment for rolled steel products."

Capacity utilization in the steel division will remain "relatively stable" for the rest of the year and the company said the level of new orders in recent weeks allowed it to confirm a forecast pretax profit for 2011 of around 200 million euros ($271 million), compared with 49 million last year.

"The euro crisis has resulted in greater macroeconomic risks since the summer, demand in many product segments is nonetheless comfortable, albeit at a more modest level," it said in Friday's statement.

The news helped lift Salzgitter shares, up 2.4 percent at 0840 GMT (3:04 a.m. ET), outpacing a 1 percent gain in the European sector.

The German Steel Federation said on Tuesday new orders in machine engineering as well as production in the automotive industry in September showed that the steel processing sector had eased but remained robust.

It nonetheless revised down its crude steel output forecast for Germany this year, saying production was expected to be less than the 45.5 million tonnes it had originally expected, but would exceed last year's 43.8 million.

"BRISK" DEMAND

Salzgitter said in the third quarter, crude steel production rose to 1.402 million kt from 1.313 million kt, but order books at its steel division fell 1.167 million kt from 1.239 million kt last year.

Sales in the steel division rose 972.1 million euros from 845.2 million but quarterly pretax profit fell to 5.5 million from 8.7 million. For the first nine months, pretax rose to 35.9 million euros from a loss of 67.6 million.

Salzgitter said steel processors experienced a sharp uptrend through to the third quarter in the euro zone, but greater uncertainty about the economy caused many market participants to adopt a more cautious stance, with efforts to reduce inventories.

"Demand for most products remained brisk well into the third quarter," it said, adding it was only from September onwards that it had seen "reticent order patterns in a number of customer sectors and moderate alignment of flat steel production."

Third-quarter pretax profit for the whole group rose to 39.2 million euros from 10.8 million, just shy of a Reuters poll average estimate of 42.7 million euros.

In the nine months to September pretax profit rose to 169.1 million euros ($229 million), with gains driven mostly by its tubes business and its stake in copper maker Aurubis (NAFG.DE).

Salzgitter shares have plunged 32 percent so far this year, nearly in line with the drop at bigger German rival ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) at 35 percent and Austria's Voestalpine (VOES.VI) at 33 percent.

Those of world No. 1 ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have fallen 48 percent during the same period.

