Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
HELSINKI Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo SAMAS.HE said it did not buy Nordea (NDA.ST) shares in the Swedish government's sale of its remaining stake in the Nordic region's biggest bank.
"I can now confirm that Sampo did not take part in the sale of the Swedish state's Nordea stock yesterday," a spokeswoman for Sampo, Nordea's top shareholder, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Swedish government, the second-biggest owner, said it would sell up to 284 million ordinary shares in Nordea and use the proceeds to reduce the national debt. The deal was expected to be priced and allocated on Wednesday, the government said.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.