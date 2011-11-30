by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (LPC) - KKR's move to finance its buyout of Samson Investment Co with an asset-based loan and high yield bonds is a missed opportunity for a supply-starved institutional loan market, loan investors told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The $7.2 billion buyout is to be financed with a $2.35 billion asset-based revolving loan, a $2.25 billion bridge-to-high yield bond facility and $3.5 billion of equity, forsaking the institutional loan market, where demand has been steady amid weeks of thin supply. JP Morgan leads a group of 10 banks involved in the Samson financing.

"It's a missed opportunity for the institutional market, which definitely needs some opportunity right now," said a buyside loan investor.

Prior to this week's flurry of dealflow in the primary loan market, the pipeline had been dull for weeks. Investors especially have been keen on committing capital to acquisition and LBO loans instead of rolling into refinancing transactions, accentuating Samson's avoidance of a demand-filled loan market even more.

KKR (KKR.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) declined to comment. To be sure, the issuer is tapping a niche subset of the loan market - the asset-based lending market, where loans are typically secured by a company's inventory and accounts receivables. Only 50 percent of the Samson asset-based loan (ABL) is expected to be drawn.

Institutional loan investors pointed to a variety of potential reasons for the company bypassing the term loan B, or institutional, market.

Oil exploration and production (E&P) companies such as Samson have historically not had much of a presence in the institutional loan space but have tapped the high yield bond market for their financing needs, said a second investor.

By using a combination of cheaper ABL financing and more expensive bond financing, the sponsors are probably trying to lower their blended cost of borrowing to make the predicted internal rate of return on their investment better, said a third loan investor not involved in the deal.

"Somebody at KKR has built a forecast of the IRR for this investment, which assumes a blended cost of debt," he said. "KKR has a very good idea of what the highest borrowing cost they are willing to pay is. If the blended cost were to exceed this maximum, they would try to find a way out of the deal."

A fourth investor not close to the deal appeared to agree with that assessment, saying that the private equity firm could reevaluate the financing structure come January and opt to include an institutional loan tranche if the relative value play favored loans vis-a-vis bonds.

But for now, these people said, the sponsors are likely attracted to the covenant-free structure that high yield bonds offer.

"KKR, more so than other private equity firms, has historically been more negative toward covenant structures and other restrictions that bank loan deals bring with them," said the fourth investor.

He added that covenants can be prohibitive for an E&P company, which can have a volatile EBITDA arising from commodity prices.

"Their belief right now, given Libor floors, given yields on recently issued loans like Kinetic Concepts, might be that they're not paying that much more for a high yield bond relative to a term loan," he said.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur)