Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Private-equity firm KKR and Co (KKR.N), which is in exclusive talks to buy most of privately held Samson Investment Co, would likely not be interested in the oil and gas company's Gulf of Mexico assets, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The firm's bid for most of Samson's assets would likely be in the range of $7 billion the source said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.