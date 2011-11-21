NEW YORK Private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) is close to buying most of privately held U.S. oil and gas company Samson Investment Co, in a more than $7 billion deal which could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

KKR has been in exclusive talks with Samson for weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter. KKR is not interested in the firm's Gulf of Mexico assets, one source told Reuters earlier in November.

Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000 wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to the company's website.

The company is also active in possibly lucrative regions like the Granite Wash, Bakken, Haynesville, Deep Bossier, Woodford and Marcellus.

These regions may hold vast quantities of oil and gas locked in shale or other underground formations but are more expensive to tap than traditional oil and gas fields.

The sale process of Samson has been underway for months, with investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to advising on the process, according to sources familiar with the matter.

KKR has had recent success with energy investments. Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) in June struck a deal to buy oil and gas properties in Texas' Eagle Ford shale field for $3.5 billion from KKR and Hilcorp. With the sale, KKR nearly tripled the investment it made just a year ago.

Samson, which has more than 1,200 employees, was founded by Charles Schusterman in 1971. His daughter, Stacy Schusterman, is Chief Executive of the company.

KKR declined to comment. Samson could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gunna Dickson)