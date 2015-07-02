U.S. oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp is reviving talks with its unsecured bondholders on a restructuring plan that would allow it to stay out of bankruptcy court and preserve some value for shareholders, Bloomberg reported.

Samson Resources had said in March that it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it was unable to refinance its debt obligations.

The company, which was acquired in a $7.2 billion deal in 2011 by a team of investors led by KKR & Co, had a total debt of about $3.9 billion as of Dec. 31.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Samson is running a dual-track negotiating process with two creditor groups - its unsecured bondholders and a group of senior creditors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unsecured bondholders - led by Blackstone LP's credit unit GSO Capital Partners LP, Oaktree Capital Group and Centerbridge Capital Partners - have proposed that Samson convert its debt into a combination of senior notes and equity. The new debt will be senior to the second-lien term loan, Bloomberg reported.

The senior creditors have been working on an alternative plan that would give them control of the company in a court restructuring. Under their plan, the senior lenders would swap debt for equity, which would leave junior creditors without much to recover, Bloomberg said.

Representatives of Samson, Blackstone, Oaktree Capital and Centerbridge Capital could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)