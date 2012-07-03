Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
HONG KONG Samsonite International S.A. (1910.HK), the world's biggest maker of luggage, said it has increased a revolving credit facility to $300 million from $100 million to help fund potential acquisitions.
"While Samsonite's focus has been on organic growth, we have continued to look at acquisition opportunities," chairman and CEO Tim Parker said in a statement on Tuesday.
The firm, which has the option of boosting the facility by an extra $100 million, did not give any details on potential takeovers.
HSBC Bank USA (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) is leading a syndicate of global banks in providing the three-year facility, which could be extended by a year at the request of Samsonite and with the permission of lenders.
Under a rolling credit facility, the borrower pays a commitment fee and then draws funds when it needs them.
Samsonite, based in Luxembourg and listed in Hong Kong, had said in May that it was open to the possibility of acquiring brands in Europe or North America.
The suitcase maker last month replaced the handles on its American Tourister brand's Tokyo Chic inventory, amid claims some products contained high levels of chemicals that may be carcinogenic, but said the recall would not have any material impact on the company.
Shares of Samsonite rose 1.9 percent to their highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday. They were up 1.4 percent as at 0305 GMT, against a 1.6 percent gain in the benchmark index .HSI.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.