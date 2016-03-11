IBM revenue misses estimates for first time in five quarters
International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue for the first time in five quarters, hurt by weak demand in its technology services business.
SEOUL Shareholders of Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS), Samsung Group's [SAGR.UL] de facto holding company, have approved allowing an outside director to serve as chairman of the board, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
Samsung C&T is one of several Samsung Group companies that have put up for shareholders' vote this month motions to change their articles of incorporation so that board members beside the CEO, including inside or outside directors, can be named chairman.
NEW YORK Wells Fargo & Company is testing a "chatbot", an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers on Facebook's messaging platform to give them information on their accounts and help them reset their passwords.