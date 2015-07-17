Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
SEOUL U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said on Friday it was disappointed with Samsung C&T Corp shareholders' decision to approve Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover offer and reserves "all options at its disposal".
Samsung C&T shareholders earlier on Friday voted in favor of the all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc, delivering a close-run but key win for Samsung Group's founding family as it prepares for generational succession at South Korea's top conglomerate.
Elliott, C&T's third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, has vocally opposed the deal on the grounds that it undervalues C&T.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Twitter dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.