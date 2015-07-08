SEOUL An advisory firm recommended South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) vote against a proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group companies, a deal seen as critical to a leadership transfer at the country's top conglomerate.

The world's fourth-largest pension fund by assets is the biggest single shareholder in takeover target Samsung C&T Corp, and its vote could ultimately decide the fate of Cheil Industries Inc's all-stock offer.

The merger has already been opposed by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, construction company C&T's third-largest shareholder, in a rare outbreak of activism in South Korea's typically acquiescent investor culture.

An NPS spokesman on Wednesday said South Korean advisory firm Corporate Governance Service (CGS) cited the proposed merger ratio as the main reason for its recommendation.

NPS, with a stake of 11.9 percent, could be the swing voter at C&T's July 17 shareholder vote on the deal. The fund also owns a 5 percent stake in Cheil, Samsung Group's de facto holding firm.

CGS declined to comment, and Samsung C&T could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samsung C&T co-Chief Executive Kim Shin told reporters that he hoped the NPS would vote for the deal. C&T needs at least two-thirds of the votes cast to proceed with the merger.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board appeared to become C&T's first foreign institutional shareholder to announce it would vote against the deal. The fund owns 0.14 percent of C&T, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The Cheil-Samsung C&T merger, investors and analysts say, is key to consolidating stakes in top affiliates including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ahead of a looming leadership succession for Samsung Group's founder Lee family.

Elliott has led a campaign against the deal, arguing that the offer undervalues C&T. Two influential U.S.-based proxy advisors last week said independent C&T shareholders should reject the offer.

Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, said he expected the NPS would vote in favor of the deal despite the "no" recommendation. NPS does not always follow the recommendations of outside advisory firms.

"The rationale will be protecting a local company from a speculative foreign investor," Park said, adding that the fund will also cite valuation gains from the rise in C&T's share price following the late May merger proposal.

Last month, the NPS voted against the merger of two companies in the SK Group conglomerate, although the deal was still approved by investors.

Another local Samsung C&T shareholder, Ilsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is likely to vote against the deal but could reconsider if the terms changed, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Shinyoung Asset Management, with a C&T stake of about 0.09 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, has said it will vote in favor of the offer.

It is not clear what Cheil and Samsung C&T will do should the deal fail. Cheil said last month this was its final offer.

(Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)