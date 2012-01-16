SEOUL South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS) said on Monday that it had signed a letter of agreement with Inpex (1605.T) to build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia for around 2.6 trillion won ($2.26 billion).

Samsung Heavy said it planned under the deal to start construction of the facility in 2013 and deliver it in the fourth quarter of 2015.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)