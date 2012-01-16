Stada receives 3.6 billion euro offer from private equity group Cinven: FT
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
SEOUL South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS) said on Monday that it had signed a letter of agreement with Inpex (1605.T) to build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia for around 2.6 trillion won ($2.26 billion).
Samsung Heavy said it planned under the deal to start construction of the facility in 2013 and deliver it in the fourth quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.