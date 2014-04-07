UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) estimated that its January-March operating profit fell by 4.3 percent to 8.4 trillion won ($7.96 billion) as easing smartphone sales growth continued to weigh earnings down.
The guidance, released ahead of full quarterly results likely to be announced by April 25, was slightly lower than an average forecast of 8.5 trillion won by 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This marks the second consecutive quarter of declining annual operating profit.
The South Korean firm estimated its first-quarter sales at 53 trillion won, compared with a market forecast of 54.58 trillion won.
($1 = 1055.4000 Korean Won)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.