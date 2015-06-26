AIG taps into consumer fears with new cybersecurity product
NEW YORKAmerican International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.
SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd said on Friday it will exit the hard disk drive motor business and sell assets related to the operations in order to concentrate its efforts on its core businesses.
The company, which supplies smartphone components such as camera modules to sister firm Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, did not give additional details on its plans including who it might sell the business assets to.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics said earlier this month that it was contemplating exiting non-core businesses.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
NEW YORKAmerican International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.
NEW YORK Tesla Inc , the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.