Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Tuesday said operating profit likely fell 59.7 percent in the July-September period to 4.1 trillion won ($3.8 billion) as earnings from its market-leading smartphone division likely continued to shrink.
The guidance, released ahead of final third-quarter figures due around end-October, was lower than a 5.6 trillion won mean estimate of 43 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It would mark the company's fourth consecutive quarter of declining operating profit.
Samsung also said third-quarter sales likely fell 20.5 percent to 47 trillion won, compared with a mean forecast for 50.9 trillion won by the Thomson Reuter I/B/E/S survey.
U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.