SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Tuesday it has no plans at present to consider a merger between a holding company and Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) in its ongoing structural review.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management in October called for the world's top smartphone maker to split itself into a vehicle for ownership and an operating company, then merge the ownership company with Samsung C&T.

Samsung Electronics said it will only consider at present whether it should move to a holding company structure.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)