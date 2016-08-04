SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects sales for its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone to exceed those of the previous version launched last year, the head of the company's mobile business said.

A Samsung spokesman confirmed remarks made by Koh Dong-jin, head of the firm's mobile communications business, during a press conference with South Korean reporters in New York on Wednesday following the firm's unveiling of the new phone.

Koh did not offer specific sales targets, the Samsung spokesman said.

