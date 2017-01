A model poses for photographs with a Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday that all Galaxy Note 7 phones produced by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) should not be used or charged inside airplanes.

The advisory came after the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards said consumers should stop using Note 7s including replacement ones following reports of fires in the devices.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)