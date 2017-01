Employees walk in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) shares opened sharply lower on Tuesday, as the firm's decision to halt sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone weighed on sentiment.

Samsung shares fell as much as 5 percent to 1.596 million won ($1,431.71), their lowest since Sept. 30. Shares were down 4.2 percent as of 0006 GMT, underperforming the broader market .KS11 that was down 0.1 percent.

