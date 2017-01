A woman speaks on an Apple phone as she passes an advert for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in London, Britain, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is adjusting shipment volumes for Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to reports of some of the devices catching fire.

Samsung, in a statement, said the adjustments were being made in order to conduct in-depth inspections and to improve quality control. The firm did not elaborate further.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)