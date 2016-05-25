The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) said on Wednesday that it is launching a new tablet device in India for government and enterprise use equipped with iris-recognition technology.

Samsung, in a statement, said the Android-powered tablet - called Galaxy Tab Iris - will be equipped with technology to allow authentication through the recognition of a person's iris for applications including banking and healthcare. The iris readings would be possible through one of the cameras on the 7-inch display device.

The product will be compliant with India's Aadhaar system, an identification database of residents that stores the biometric and demographic data of residents such as photographs, fingerprints and iris scans.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)