Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Everland on Tuesday said it will seek an initial public offering in a bid to secure resources necessary to grow its various lines of businesses, marking the latest move for Samsung Group for the ongoing restructure.
Samsung Everland, in a statement, said it will name managers for the initial public offering sometime in June and then decide specifics of the offering.
It did not provide any further details.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.