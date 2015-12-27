German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
SEOUL South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday its battery making affiliate Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) will sell 5 million shares in Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) to comply with an order from local regulators.
A Samsung Group spokesman told Reuters SDI will consider options to minimize market impact of selling the C&T shares, which amount to a 2.6 percent stake in the firm worth 727.5 billion won ($624.8 million) based on Thursday's closing levels.
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission said earlier on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its circular shareholding chains after a merger of two affiliates were seen strengthening the chains.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.