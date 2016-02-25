Jay Y. Lee, the company's vice chairman and the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, makes a public apology over the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Samsung Medical Center, at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June... REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Group's [SAGR.UL] de facto leader Jay Y. Lee will buy shares worth 230 bln won ($186 million) in two of its businesses, strengthening his grip on the smartphones-to-construction conglomerate amid an ongoing succession process.

Lee is widely viewed as the steward of South Korea's top family-run business since his father, group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalized after a heart attack in 2014. In a complex ownership structure, one of the deals boosts Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters' control over key arms Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd (032830.KS).

Battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) said in regulatory filing on Thursday it is selling shares worth 200 billion won in Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS), the group's unofficial holding vehicle, to Jay Y. Lee.

Samsung C&T controls key stakes in Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance. The shares Jay Y. Lee is buying lift his personal stake in Samsung C&T by 0.7 percentage points to 17.2 percent.

In the other deal, Lee is buying a 1.5 percent stake in Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (028050.KS) for 30.2 billion won. Samsung Group said in a separate statement that he plans to invest another 70 billion won in buying more of the firm's shares.

While Samsung Engineering doesn't have stakes in the group's key businesses, Lee's move to buy a stake in the company for the first time spreads his influence across the group even further.

