SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co jumped more than 4 percent at the open on Thursday after a Dutch court rejected most of the claims by Apple that Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets infringed its patents.

Apple argued that Samsung had infringed on three of its patents as well as design and copyrights, but the court ruled that Samsung smartphones Galaxy S, S II and Ace breached just one of the three patents, and found no infringement for Samsung's tablets.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)