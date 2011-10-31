SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) chief executive called for the electronics giant to aggressively pursue investments, and mergers and acquisitions in new growth areas such as healthcare and renewable energy, at a time when its mainstay chip business is suffering from sluggish growth.

The remarks by Choi Gee-sung were made during his speech at a ceremony marking the 42nd anniversary of the world's top memory chip maker, the company said in a statement.

Samsung Electronics in December agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean medical equipment maker Medison, a deal that suggests cash-rich Samsung may be back on the acquisition trail by diversifying away from its core businesses of electronic components, mobile phone handsets and televisions.

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that profit from its chip business more than halved and its display remained in the red in the third quarter, while profit from its telecommunications division more than doubled to a record.

Its parent Samsung Group SAGR.UL said last year that it would invest 23.3 trillion won ($21.09 billion) by 2020 in new businesses including healthcare and green energy technology.

Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, picked solar cells, rechargeable cells for hybrid electric cars, light emitting diodes (LED), biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices for new growth areas in its first detailed investment plans to challenge rivals such as General Electric Co (GE.N), Netherlands-based Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (PHG.AS) and Japan's Sanyo Electric.

The group forecast the new growth businesses would create 50 trillion won in annual revenues for group companies including its flagship firm Samsung Electronics by 2020.

($1 = 1105.050 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)