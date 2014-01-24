SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said on Friday it planned to lower its mobile marketing spend this year relative to revenue, after big promotional spending hit fourth-quarter profit.

"We'll actively leverage global sports events such as the Sochi (Winter) Olympics and our retail channels... but we will try to raise the efficiency of our marketing spend and lower our overall mobile marketing budget to revenue this year compared with last year," Senior Vice President Kim Hyunjoon told analysts after the company released its earnings.

