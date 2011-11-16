Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said late on Tuesday that it had purchased U.S. provider cardiac testing solutions provider Nexus, marking its second healthcare acquisition as the technology giant pushes into new growth areas.
South Korea's Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal to buy the U.S.-based Nexus division of ITC Nexus Holding Company (ITC).
The purchase is seen "helping Samsung to position itself as a global leader in healthcare technology," Bang Yong-chu, vice president of Samsung Electronics' Health and Medical Equipment business team, said in a statement.
Samsung announced last year its goal to invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) through 2020 in healthcare equipment.
In December it agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean medical equipment maker Medison.
Samsung, which has mainly focused on organic growth, has made no major acquisitions in its 41-year history. In 2008, the company dropped an unsolicited $5.9 billion offer for U.S. flash memory card maker SanDisk Corp SNDK.O. ($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.