SEOUL Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (028050.KS) said on Monday its consortium with China's Shanghai Electric and Saudi Arabia's Al Toukhi was awarded a $3 billion order to build a power and desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The South Korean engineering firm said in a regulatory filing it is set to receive $1.5 billion out of the $3 billion order. The project is slated to take 48 months to complete.

