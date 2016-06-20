SEOUL South Korean software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd said on Tuesday it decided against buying back its own shares or paying an interim dividend after considering requests from some shareholders.

Samsung SDS, in a regulatory filing, said current considerations for a potential spinoff off its logistics business posed procedural problems for such steps. However, the company said in a separate statement it would consider various options to boost shareholder value, including higher dividend payouts in the future.

The company, part of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], said last week it would consider measures such as share buybacks or higher dividend payouts in response to requests from minority shareholders.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)