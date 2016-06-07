New York sues Charter, alleges Time Warner fraud on internet speeds
NEW YORK New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver.
SEOUL Samsung SDS Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is considering spinning off its logistics process outsourcing business, and will consider acquisitions and new businesses to increase external customer sales.
Samsung SDS, which handles some of Samsung Electronics' global logistics process outsourcing, said in a regulatory filing it had reported to its board of directors about the spinoff under consideration, but gave no details.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".
NEW YORK Digital media companies looking for other sources of revenue growth are targeting high school sports licensing and content deals, hoping to tap into a surge in online viewing and crack a market too fragmented for most traditional networks.